Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5,528.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,548 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,815 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 672,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,548,000 after acquiring an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 265,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,311,000 after acquiring an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,838,000 after acquiring an additional 65,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $146.93 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

