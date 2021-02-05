SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

SXC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 803,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,641. The stock has a market cap of $475.09 million, a P/E ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SXC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

