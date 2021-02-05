Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1642 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.26. 7,696,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,064,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

