Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$28.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.85.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

SU stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.