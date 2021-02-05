Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

NYSE SU traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 484,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,056,834. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. Barclays boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.