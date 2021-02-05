Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.45. 2,265,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,249,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,510,412 shares of company stock valued at $293,025,956 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.