SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 8.5%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $43.53. Approximately 11,295,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 12,278,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $934,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in SunPower by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

