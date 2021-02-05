Super Zero Protocol Trading Up 0.1% This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $28.86 million and $4.16 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.18 or 0.04311988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021340 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Elevate (ELE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001803 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,901,949 coins and its circulating supply is 306,069,640 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.