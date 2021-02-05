Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) declared a dividend on Friday, February 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Superior Group of Companies has decreased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years.

Shares of SGC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. 34,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,990. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $397.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

