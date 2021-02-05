Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Superior Plus stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

