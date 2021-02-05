Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.19

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $12.53. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 513,864 shares traded.

SPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7111507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s payout ratio is 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

