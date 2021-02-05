Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading 17.7% Higher

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) shares were up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 3,491,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,901,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA)

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

