sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Hits $143.91 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $143.91 million and $18.87 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00063978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.01170227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.54 or 0.05894369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

