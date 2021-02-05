SushiSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $771.42 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $15.09 or 0.00039945 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $771.42 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 78% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00069256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.92 or 0.01338989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.47 or 0.07403887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 193,448,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

