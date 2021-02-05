Susquehanna Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $90.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.26.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $79.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.