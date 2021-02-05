SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,208,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,287,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $489.49 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $497.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total transaction of $2,472,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,650 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.71, for a total transaction of $881,681.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,044 shares of company stock valued at $15,328,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

