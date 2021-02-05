SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

Shares of VRTX opened at $213.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,323,000 after buying an additional 104,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

