SVB Leerink Lowers Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $196.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.54.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $0. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Investors Capital Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Capital Advisory Services now owns 1,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

