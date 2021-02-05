Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 117.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.0% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 95.7% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 1,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $25.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,087.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,116.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,793.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,653.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

