SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.01

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 24501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $840,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,483. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,111,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,892,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603,467 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,913,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 369,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

