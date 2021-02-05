Swapcoinz Trading Up 164.3% Over Last 7 Days (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 164.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $698,800.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00166107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00067019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00239016 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

