Swarm Price Hits $0.0191 on Top Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $23,895.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.75 or 0.01181880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00053108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.93 or 0.06069244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00035065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

