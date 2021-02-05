Swerve (SWRV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.31 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Swerve has traded up 77.3% against the US dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $30.31 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00165637 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00063375 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00228078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00042117 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,931,009 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,487,837 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

