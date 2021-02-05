Swingby Price Tops $0.28 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. Swingby has a total market cap of $14.78 million and $3.82 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 201.8% higher against the US dollar. One Swingby token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00177529 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00083384 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00237024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.