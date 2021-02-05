Swipe Market Cap Hits $150.61 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00004643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $150.61 million and approximately $262.71 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.33 or 0.01319781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.47 or 0.07134974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00061071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006459 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

