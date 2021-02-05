Switcheo Tops One Day Volume of $186,259.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Switcheo has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $31.78 million and $186,259.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,368,802,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,302,041,325 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

