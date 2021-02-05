Sylo (SYLO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $196,364.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Sylo has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Sylo has a market cap of $2.11 million and $196,364.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000092 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

