Symons Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 4.4% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 357,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,634.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

