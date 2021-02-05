Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,343 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up 1.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

