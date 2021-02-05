Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,343 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up 1.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Newell Brands stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.
