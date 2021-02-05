Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $135.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

SYNA stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.40. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $108.01.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.53. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

