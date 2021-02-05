Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Up 11.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s share price rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $125.88 and last traded at $119.01. Approximately 2,139,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 636,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.87.

The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 81.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.40.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

