Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.40.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.53. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Synaptics by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

