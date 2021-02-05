Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 29.5% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 40,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

