Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,154 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 3.5% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Sysco worth $30,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 11,141.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Sysco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.99. 19,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

