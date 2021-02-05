Tachyon Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $11.11 million and $1.32 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000181 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.61 or 0.00301575 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009569 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

