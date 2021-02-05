Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $35,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $127.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,611,919. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $661.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

