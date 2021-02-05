Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock Price Up 53.8%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) rose 53.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 2,706,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 769% from the average daily volume of 311,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Takung Art had a negative net margin of 45.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

