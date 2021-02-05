TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

