Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shares Down 5.5%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s share price fell 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.62. 860,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 645,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

Taoping Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

