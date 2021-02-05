Tap Price Tops $0.0079 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Tap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $21,760.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tap has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.04 or 0.01247405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.00 or 0.06388229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005931 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00036902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020217 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

