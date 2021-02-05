Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,633 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 297,152 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Tapestry worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.52.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

