Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

TPR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $36.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 45,094 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 19.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

