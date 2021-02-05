Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Target by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 60,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 2,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.33. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

