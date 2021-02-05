Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) (LON:TKO) Shares Up 4.6%

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) (LON:TKO)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33). 974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.02.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) (LON:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

