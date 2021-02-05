Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $102.04

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.04 and traded as high as $112.00. Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.04.

About Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

