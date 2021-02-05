TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Shares Up 5.3%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) shares shot up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.58. 1,511,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,188,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company has a market cap of $204.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. TD had a negative net margin of 52.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD (NASDAQ:GLG)

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

