TD Securities Boosts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to $33.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATSAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. 847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

