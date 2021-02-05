TD Securities Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Price Target to C$59.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

TSE:BIP.UN traded down C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,140. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$37.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.