TD Securities Increases Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $110.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSPD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

NYSE:LSPD traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $72.37. 24,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.03.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

