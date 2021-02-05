Team Heretics Fan Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $841,657.00 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $841,657.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $4.89 or 0.00012940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00179337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068861 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00082813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00236984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,000 tokens. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com

Team Heretics Fan Token Token Trading

